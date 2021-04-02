Daimler AG (DMLRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1671 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.
Shares of Daimler stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. Daimler has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $22.87.
Daimler Company Profile
