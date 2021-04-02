Daimler AG (DMLRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1671 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. Daimler has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

