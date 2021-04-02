Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,214.88

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,214.88 ($15.87) and traded as low as GBX 1,170.40 ($15.29). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 49,062 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,215.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 988.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of £570.33 million and a P/E ratio of 60.94.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

