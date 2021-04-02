Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.35

Shares of Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $5.26. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

