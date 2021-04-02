Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNO. Citigroup upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after buying an additional 94,726 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 197,431 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 100.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.