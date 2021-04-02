Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.87.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.