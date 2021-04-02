Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post sales of $387.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $375.20 million and the highest is $401.42 million. Atlas reported sales of $308.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $13,270,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

