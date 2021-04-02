CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. CarMax has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $136.54.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

