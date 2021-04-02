Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Up 59.7% in March

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $18.81 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,773 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,262,000 after buying an additional 2,639,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,874,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,824,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,552,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.