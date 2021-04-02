Oppenheimer Comments on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of FMTX opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.