Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,601 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,050% compared to the average volume of 214 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $289.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.10. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

UI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

