Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

LAC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

LAC opened at $15.87 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

