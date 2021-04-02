IGM Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IGM Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $77.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $155,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $505,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305 over the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,328,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,318,000 after acquiring an additional 460,573 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,090 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 23.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

