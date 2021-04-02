Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.64. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
