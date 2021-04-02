Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.64. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 58.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.