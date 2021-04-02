Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $77.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.59.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,650. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

