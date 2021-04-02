Analysts Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Target Price at $33.82

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

AU opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

