Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Phreesia stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $4,211,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,271 shares of company stock worth $27,042,052. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

