Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Up 58.1% in March

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 783,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 over the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Graco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Graco by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 83,885 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

