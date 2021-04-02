Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $289.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.51. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.77 and a 1-year high of $310.99.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

