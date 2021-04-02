Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 105 ($1.37).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Robert Sharpe purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Shares of MTRO opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Friday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.66. The stock has a market cap of £200.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

