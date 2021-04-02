SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,421.55 ($18.57).

SSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,457 ($19.04) on Friday. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,392.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,393.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

