SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $57.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

