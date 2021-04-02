Opium (OPIUM) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Opium has a total market capitalization of $30.47 million and $57.50 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.32 or 0.00012218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00064056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.48 or 0.00332819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.44 or 0.00759879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00089143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00030008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

