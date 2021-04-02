Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 685 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 735% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 569,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 93.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 337,721 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.