Needham & Company LLC Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $85.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,434 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $804,267.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of nCino by 612.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in nCino by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

