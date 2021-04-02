IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). IMV posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMV shares. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in IMV by 1,747.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.