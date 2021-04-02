Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. Lyft has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $8,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock valued at $299,859,391. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

