Morgan Stanley Has $115.92 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 593.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667,455 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $115,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,123,000 after purchasing an additional 221,295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,790,000 after acquiring an additional 62,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $70.20 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

