B. Riley Boosts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $68.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Shares of FL stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. Foot Locker has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $59.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,742,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,892 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,420 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,838 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,553 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

