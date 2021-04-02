Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.83.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41. Globe Life has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $70,211,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.