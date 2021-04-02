Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SASR. G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $132.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,191,000 after buying an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after buying an additional 46,338 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

