Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PNFP. Stephens raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after acquiring an additional 541,516 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 193,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $50,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

