Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Stanley Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Shares of MS opened at $78.22 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.5% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.