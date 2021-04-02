Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.63.

VRNT opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

