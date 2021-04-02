Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 4,380 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $66,225.60.

Robert J. Traube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $60,273.84.

ZUO stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Zuora’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 106.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,558 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zuora by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after buying an additional 694,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,101,000 after buying an additional 456,852 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

