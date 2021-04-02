Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Timothy James Walker Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.41, for a total value of C$10,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,269.85.

Timothy James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Timothy James Walker sold 450 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$2,218.50.

TSE MRT.UN opened at C$5.42 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.09. The firm has a market cap of C$329.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRT.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$3.20 to C$3.40 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

