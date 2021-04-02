Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

