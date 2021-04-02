S&T Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

STBA opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.73.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $85.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.73 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

