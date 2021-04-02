BitBall (BTB) Trading 32.6% Higher Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $994,870.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,918.32 or 1.00040961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033423 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00108375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

