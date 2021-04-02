EOS Market Capitalization Achieves $5.33 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $5.33 billion and $7.53 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $5.59 or 0.00009341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,353,738 coins and its circulating supply is 952,186,660 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

