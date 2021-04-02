PegNet Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,421.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 38% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. PegNet has a market cap of $1.31 million and $4,421.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00063987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.44 or 0.00331313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.74 or 0.00759244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00089078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

