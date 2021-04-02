Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,063,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,774,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,896 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,810,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECH opened at $388.50 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $180.16 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.49.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

