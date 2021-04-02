Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%.

MLSS opened at $3.72 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $236.94 million, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

In other news, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard Osser sold 45,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,908 shares of company stock valued at $717,981. Insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.