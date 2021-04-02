Greenridge Global Upgrades China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to Hold

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by research analysts at Greenridge Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.82 million, a P/E ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.