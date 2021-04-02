Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Update

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $2,164,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

