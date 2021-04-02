Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,958,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.4% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,770,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aravt Global LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 156,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,899,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,693 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after buying an additional 33,419 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

MSFT stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.36 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

