Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,826,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,056,606 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.61% of Microsoft worth $10,191,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,724 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 36,903 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.71. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $150.36 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

