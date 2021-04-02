Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.36 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.