Morgan Stanley Sells 2,079,806 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,079,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $122,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 522.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $223.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.58. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -123.24, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $126.54 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

