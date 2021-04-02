Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 432,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $126,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

