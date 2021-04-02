Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,208 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,878 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

INT opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

